Armed Crews Across Chicago Rob Dozens Overnight

Democrat run Chicago had another weekend of rampant crime. This weekend, armed crews terrorized the city perpetrating dozens of robberies.

A report from the City Police Department shows that robbery at a five-year high in the city, up 14%.

Police believe at least three different crews are involved in this weekend’s rampage, but no arrests have been made.

Similar to prior sprees, these robberies involved three to five armed and masked men who jumped out of vehicles to rob victims on the streets.

CWB Chicago reports on some of the cases that stood out including:

A little before 4 a.m., at least five armed men exited a black Chrysler 300 and robbed several people of phones and wallets near Taco Bell, 1107 West Addison, in Wrigleyville. The police report documenting the case was not finalized as of Sunday afternoon. At 4:19 a.m., five gunmen exited a BMW X5 and robbed five men in the 6400 block of North Oakley in West Ridge, a CPD spokesperson said. One of the robbers also robbed a nearby business. Then, they all fled in the BMW.

In a community alert issued Sunday, detectives linked five holdups to one group of men.

CWB Chicago provides a comprehensive list of the latest string of violence.