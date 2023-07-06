Anti-Christian Hate Crime Case Opened After Disturbing Discovery on Church’s Front Lawn

Authorities in Los Angeles have opened up a hate crime investigation after someone set fire to three crosses outside of a church in the San Fernando Valley Thursday morning.

The crosses were on the property of the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Sylmar.

KTLA-TV reported police were called to the church at around 4:45 a.m. PT Thursday morning about the fires.

A neighbor had already brought a garden hose to the church parking lot and put out the blazes.

Images posted on Twitter of the three crosses showed one of them had fallen after it was torched by an unknown arsonist.

Investigators putting up yellow crime scene tape outside a church in #Sylmar. Where 3 crosses were set on fire early today. Authorities are looking into a possible #HateCrime. @knxnews pic.twitter.com/Y311IjeTDU — Jon Baird (@KNXBaird) July 6, 2023

BREAKING: Arsonist sets three crosses in front of the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church on fire.

The House of Worship Task Force, comprised in part by the LAPD, LAFD, ATF and the FBI, investigating this as possible hate crime. We’re live. @foxla pic.twitter.com/TvDam9BRio — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) July 6, 2023

DEVELOPING! Los Angeles: Burned crosses at Sylmar Christain church lead LAPD to a hate crime investigation. pic.twitter.com/j1HxuMKfce — AlphaFox (@Alphafox78) July 6, 2023



All were charred while the structure was undamaged.

“Probably an accelerant was used, but we’re not sure at this time,” an official with the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The department told KABC-TV, “Upon arrival, firefighters found the flames to be out (and a garden hose on the ground nearby), and only smoldering wood remained.”

As part of standard protocol, the blazes are being investigated as a potential hate crime because the target was a house of worship.

The LAFD and Los Angeles Police Department are working together with ATF and the FBI to investigate who might have targeted the church.

Police had offered no suspect description as of Thursday afternoon.

The church shared an image of the targeted crosses on Facebook and said members are “doing well.”

“Good morning Family and Friends! We want to let everyone know that we are doing well and the church is Good,” the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church wrote.

The post added, “We thank you for your prayers.”

The church offers a number of services to its community, including food drop-offs, regular church services, outreach to criminal offenders and Vacation Bible School.

The FBI’s report on hate crimes against Christians for 2021 showed at least three instances of arson and dozens of other insances of property crimes.

The bureau has yet to release similar data for 2022.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.