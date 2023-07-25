Another Hoax: Alabama Woman Carlee Russell Admits to Fabricating Kidnapping – Police are *Considering* Criminal Charges

An Alabama woman on Monday admitted to making up a kidnapping tale to police which sparked a nationwide effort to find her.

Earlier this month Carlee Russell vanished after she called 911 to report she saw a stranded toddler walking on the side of a highway.

Russell’s abrupt disappearance led to a nationwide effort to find the 25-year-old nursing student.

Carlee Russell suddenly reappeared after going missing for 49 hours.

Police were suspicious of her kidnapping story after they were unable to determine where Russell was during those 49 hours after she made the 911 call.

Russell initially told police she was forced into an 18-wheeler truck where she was taken to a residence and told to undress.

She then told police that the man and woman took nude photos of her.

Internet searches revealed Carlee Russell was likely lying to investigators.

“Investigators, with assistance from Secret Service, analyzed Russell’s cellphone for the days leading up to her disappearance. Officials did say that before she vanished, she made internet searches about paying for Amber Alerts, how to take money from a register without getting caught and the movie “Taken.”” NBC News reported.

Internet sleuths also pointed out a tweet Carlee Russell sent just minutes before she dialed 911.

“today was a GREAT day God be looking out im telling you!!” Russell tweeted on July 13.

today was a GREAT day God be looking out im telling you!! — C💫👑 (@carleeenichole) July 14, 2023

According to reports, Carlee Russell also tweeted about feeling wanted in the days leading up to her mysterious disappearance.

Carlee Russell’s lawyer said it was all a hoax in a statement on Monday.

“My client apologizes for her actions to this community, to the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department and other agencies as well,” the statement said.

“My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident…my client was not with anyone or at any hotel with anyone from the time she went missing. My client apologizes for her actions,” Carlee Russell’s lawyer said on Monday.

NEW: Carlee Russell "did not see a baby on the side of the road" and there "was no kidnapping," according to a statement from her attorney. Possible criminal charges in the case are "currently in discussions," Hoover police chief says. https://t.co/6YxvacMaKC pic.twitter.com/CZziLtynJi — ABC News (@ABC) July 24, 2023

Hoover Police Chief Nicholas C. Derzis said authorities are *considering* criminal charges against Carlee Russell.

The Hoover Police Department is consulting with the DA’s office regarding potential criminal charges, the lawyer said.