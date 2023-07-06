ANOTHER FLIGHT FREAKOUT! British Passenger Screams at Passengers Then Goes for the Door When Two Men Take Him Down (VIDEO)

by

A British man freaked out on a plane this week.

The man stood up and started screaming at the person sitting in the row in front of him. Then he started running up the aisle shouting, “Get the door!”

That’s when one man stopped him and another tackled him in the aisle.

The TikTok user later removed her video.

Reaction:

This comes after a woman freaked out on a plane last week.

