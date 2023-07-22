America First Precious Metals Company Defies Regime and Industry With Focus on Bullion

Note: The information provided by Gateway Pundit or any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. Gateway Pundit benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

The old idiom has lost its meaning: “Like money in the bank” used to mean safety and security, something you can count on to be there when you need it. As we’ve been learning since bank failures in March, that’s not always the case. Moreover, the central banks are pushing their digital currencies as hard as governments pushed the COVID jabs for two years.

Through it all, one thing has become obvious: the Biden-Harris regime really doesn’t want Americans buying precious metals.

But a lot of Americans are waking up.

Ownership of precious metals has surged over the past two years thanks in large part to what the regime is doing to the economy. Risks of an upcoming Central Bank Digital Currency, global de-dollarization, and consolidation of the American banking system are just some of the reasons Americans cite for putting precious metals in their safe or backing their retirement accounts.

Ira Bershatsky, managing member of Advisor Metals, has actively and aggressively opposed both CBDCs and COVID “vaccines” since they reared their ugly heads. He believes in America and believes right now it makes sense for Americans to move portions of their wealth and retirement out of the banks, out of the stock markets, and into physical precious metals. Especially by buying bullion in the form of rounds and bars.

“My goal is to help Americans get the most ‘bang for the buck’ with their precious metals purchases,” he said. “That means staying away from numismatics and focusing on getting bars and rounds of various sizes to fit the customer’s needs.”

Bershatsky’s practices have developed over a 43-year career in the financial industry. He launched Advisor Metals as a way to bring value to a customer’s portfolio with bullion.

Briefly, here’s why a lot of conservatives are now working with him:

The rise of BRICS nations attempting to subvert the dollar means money in the bank may not be worth as much tomorrow as it was yesterday.

Woke ESG funds are starting to dominate managed investment portfolios because financial advisors have been incentivized by the Biden-Harris regime to direct your money into them.

Central Bank Digital Currencies are fast approaching, and it’s suspicious that the central banks themselves have been quietly buying up as much physical gold and silver as they can for the last year.

Small banks are in danger of being eaten up by big banks. Big banks are beholden to their globalist puppet masters, not their customers or even their investors. They are leading the charge on advancing the Biden-Harris agenda.

If and when the U.S. Dollar drops or even collapses, the “solution” will be more government control, massive regulations over cryptocurrencies, and an eventual push for a one world currency.

Meanwhile, gold and silver have retained value since the dawn of humanity — and many are moving wealth back into precious metals.

This isn’t about preparing to barter in an alternative economy, though having some silver coins as well as fractional gold may make sense for that. This is about protecting wealth in a form that can weather the coming storms. If the financial sludge hits the fan, money in the bank or in the stock market may not be as safe as you think it is. Physical precious metals are often seen as the safe havens for hard times.

Plus, even if things turn around and society turns away from the various destructive courses we find ourselves traveling, gold and silver are still exchangeable. If things get better, having physical gold and silver makes sense. If things get worse, having physical gold and silver makes even more sense.

