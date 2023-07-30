Amazing Deal: Get A Lifetime Microsoft Office License (With Expert-Led Training) For 97% Off

by

Many of us use Microsoft Office for getting work done. Word for documents, Excel for spreadsheets — and a lot of us use Outlook and PowerPoint.

The problem is that Microsoft Office is free on a work computer — but it costs a fortune to get for your home computer.

To buy Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and all the other parts of Microsoft Office plus the training to use them can be outrageously expensive.

Worse, you usually need to pay an annual fee to keep it.

Until now.

For a limited time, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for a reasonable price.

That’s right – it’s a lifetime license!

For a limited time, a lifetime Microsoft Office license plus training is only $59.99 when you click here (ordering through this link and the links below benefits Gateway Pundit).

Included in the package are hours of expert-led training.

The training provides you next-level knowledge and helps you develop the fastest, most efficient skillset to:

  • Create your most engaging presentations on PowerPoint

  • Expertly manage your email in Outlook

  • Budget like a pro on Excel

  • Collaborate more effectively with colleagues on Teams

  • Organize on OneNote

  • Craft catchier newsletters on Publisher

  • Run higher-value databases on Access

  • Be more efficient at formatting in Word

These courses average ratings as high as 4.7 out of 5 stars, so you know you’ll only be getting quality training from the best of the best.

Normally, a lifetime license to Microsoft Office plus expert-level training could set you back $2,949 — for a limited time, you can get it all on sale for only $59.99 for Windows 2021.

Note: Make sure to order the correct version for your operating system:

— To get a Microsoft Office lifetime license for Windows 2021 plus training for $59.99, click here.

— To get a Microsoft Office lifetime license for Mac 2021 plus training for $49.99, click here.

Photo of author
Promoted Post

You can email Promoted Post here, and read more of Promoted Post's articles here.

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.