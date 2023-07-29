Alvin Bragg Suffers Major Court Loss in Bogus Trump Case – Judge Quashes Subpoena Seeking Melania Trump’s Emails

New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg suffered a major setback in his garbage lawsuit against President Trump on Friday.

Bragg was hoping to drag former First Lady Melania Trump into his lawfare suit against the president. But New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan surprisingly quashed a pair of subpoenas by Bragg seeking Melania Trump’s emails.

Judge Merchan said the subpoenas were too broad in scope.

Bragg was hoping to drag Melania Trump into the case to harass and embarrass her.

Marxists play smash mouth.

Bragg was also requesting President Trump’s testimony in the completely fraudulent E. Jean Carroll case. Carroll, a woman Trump has never met, accused President Trump of raping her in a department store he never enters to shop at sometime in the 1990s, but she’s not sure of the date. Of course, New York Democrats allowed this junk lawsuit to proceed.

This is another reason to stay away from sh*thole New York.

The Epoch Times reported: