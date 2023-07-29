Alvin Bragg Suffers Major Court Loss in Bogus Trump Case – Judge Quashes Subpoena Seeking Melania Trump’s Emails

New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg suffered a major setback in his garbage lawsuit against President Trump on Friday.
Bragg was hoping to drag former First Lady Melania Trump into his lawfare suit against the president. But New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan surprisingly quashed a pair of subpoenas by Bragg seeking Melania Trump’s emails.
Judge Merchan said the subpoenas were too broad in scope.
Bragg was hoping to drag Melania Trump into the case to harass and embarrass her.
Marxists play smash mouth.
Bragg was also requesting President Trump’s testimony in the completely fraudulent E. Jean Carroll case. Carroll, a woman Trump has never met, accused President Trump of raping her in a department store he never enters to shop at sometime in the 1990s, but she’s not sure of the date. Of course, New York Democrats allowed this junk lawsuit to proceed.
This is another reason to stay away from sh*thole New York.
The Epoch Times reported:
A New York Supreme Court judge has quashed a pair of subpoenas brought by Manhattan district attorneys seeking emails sent by former first lady Melania Trump in a case against former President Donald Trump.
Prosecutors for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office had issued the subpoenas seeking emails from Melania Trump and other documents as part of Mr. Bragg’s case against the former president over alleged falsification of business records.
But those subpoenas were quashed by New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, who said in a ruling (pdf) attached to a July 27 court filing that the subpoenas were far too broad in scope.
The requests for Melania Trump’s emails, and other documents “would yield significantly more responsive records than necessary,” the judge wrote in his ruling, which was issued on July 7 but made public when attached to a July 27 filing that included a letter from prosecutors to Judge Merchan, seeking clarification on an unrelated matter.