“Alvin Bragg Says Criminals Have More Rights Than You!” – NYC Police Union Blasts Bragg with Billboard Truck After He Indicts Cop (VIDEO)

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg with a billboard truck this week.

The police union, which represents more than 50,000 active and retired NYC police officers, lashed out at Bragg after he indicted a police officer for doing his job.

In October 2021, Officer Salvatore Provenzano was called to an Upper West Side Apple store to help take care of an unruly man who was harassing customers.

The unruly man broke free so the police officer allegedly punched him.

The officer was arrested, charged with assault, and suspended without pay even though he didn’t cause injury to the troublemaker.

Soros-backed Alvin Bragg indicted the cop for trying to keep the peace.

“Public safety officers and foolhardy New Yorkers who imagine they have the right to self-defense face scorn, loss of income, and prison time for trying to do their jobs or protect their neighbors.” In Alvin Bragg’s Manhattan, criminals come first.https://t.co/K52YOPAed9 — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 21, 2023

The Police Benevolent Association said Bragg doesn’t care about the residents and merchants in the city.

“Alvin Bragg is NOT on your side!” NYC PBA said.

“Alvin Bragg says criminals have more rights than you!” the message on the PBA’s billboard truck on the Upper West Side said.

WATCH:

The PBA billboard truck on the Upper West Side this afternoon with a message for merchants and residents: @ManhattanDA is NOT on your side! pic.twitter.com/FEgg7o38Vq — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) July 20, 2023

Alvin Bragg routinely allows violent criminals to run free while he throws the book at the innocent.

Earlier this year Bragg indicted Trump on 34 felony counts on junk charges related to ‘hush payments’ Trump made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Meanwhile, murderers, rapists, thieves and other violent criminals run free in New York City.