WATCH: Air Force Academy Superintendent Says He Supports Fellowship for ‘Demigender’ People, But Doesn’t Even Know What the Term Means

Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark admitted that he does not know what the term “demigender” means after saying that he supports a fellowship for them while testifying before Congress.

Rep. Matt Gaetz was questioning Clark about the Brooke Owens Fellowship, which is promoted by the academy and excludes normal straight biological men who do not identify as some form of queer.

“So you just said…it’s all about the fighting force that we draw from, but you’re literally pushing a program in the academies that says, if you’re a cisgender woman, a transgender woman, a non-binary, a-gender, bi-gender, two-spirit, demigender — what’s demigender?” Gaetz asked.

BREAKING: U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Can’t Define Gender Ideology Terms That They Promote on Campuses! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/v2OAGq0LFl — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 19, 2023

Clearly unsure of the answer, Clark attempted to dance around the question.

“Sir, that’s a — that’s a term of the people that are eligible for that particular scholarship that it’s available in person to — it’s a person who looks at their gender in a, in a different, a different way than I do, sir,” Clark replied.

Rep. Gaetz asked again, what “demigender” means, prompting Clark to finally admit, “I’m not really sure, sir.”

According to Wikipedia, “Demigender describes non-binary identities of someone experiencing partial connection to certain gender.”

The Florida congressman continued this line of questioning, asking Clark if he knows what “agender” means.

“Sir, I don’t,” Clark replied.

Agender, according to Wikipedia, means “not having a gender or a ‘lack of’ a gender.”

Rep. Gaetz replied, “Here we are pushing a fellowship, calling for people that you don’t even know what the words mean. And the number one group of people, the cisgender men are excluded…in the name of diversity, equity and inclusion. Should we be pushing programs that we can’t define, that exclude the largest group of service members?”

Clark claimed the fellowship is an “opportunity to develop [cadets] as warfighters and we look for every opportunity that we can.”