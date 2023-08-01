Activist Warns Democrats That They’re Failing to Reach Black Male Voters Ahead of 2024

A left wing activist has warned Democrats that they are failing to connect with black male voters in the run-up to the 2024 election.

Trump made impressive headway with black voters in 2016 and 2020, which is undoubtedly one of the reasons Democrats fear him so consistently.

This activist claimed that Democrats are focusing too much energy on reaching conservative white women.

FOX News reports:

Democrats ‘failing epically’ to reach Black male voters heading into 2024, activist warns Democrats are worried about Black male voter turnout as they campaign for 2024 and some argue the party is “failing” to reach Black males and younger Black voters, the Washington Post reported. Internal party analysis reportedly showed that Black male turnout and younger Black voter turnout were much lower in certain states in the 2022 midterms. “The Democratic Party has been failing epically at reaching this demographic of Black men — and that’s sad to say,” W. Mondale Robinson, founder of the Black Male Voter Project, told the Washington Post. “Black men are your second-most stable base overwhelmingly, and yet you can’t reach them in a way that makes your work easier.” Robinson told the outlet that Black men are “sporadic or non-voters” in multiple battleground states… “We have to meet them where they are and we have to show them why the political process matters and what we have accomplished that benefits them,” Cedric L. Richmond, a senior adviser at the Democratic National Committee, told the outlet.

A small change in the number of black voters in 2024 could change the outcome.

While Democrats worry about Black men turning out to vote in 2024, they are also in a quandary to find the right messaging that will gaslight them into believing policies have benefitted them when in actuality? They really haven't. https://t.co/KAxMRQY3Dk — Stacey Ma Dukes Hopkins (@staceyhopkinsga) July 31, 2023

This is precisely why Democrats depend so heavily on false accusations of racism. They have nothing else.