Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine: “Inducing Lactation May Present More of a Challenge for Transgender Individuals.” — CDC Highlights Stunning Scientific Discoveries From Clown World in Official Handout

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Health Equity Considerations” handout is an exercise of insanity — reminding anyone who’s willing to listen that an “individual does not need to have given birth to breastfeed or chestfeed.”

That’s right. This is where we’re at. The government uses taxpayer dollars to explain this.

In the three page diatribe filled with fake woke interpretations of reality, the government agency tasked with “Equitably protecting health, safety & security” may have now reached maximum clown world potential.

On page one of the free to download pamphlet of preposterous nonsense, Americans are reminded that discrimination based inequities have resulted in “disparities in breastfeeding among different groups in the United States.”

One can only shudder to think that things could any more absurd — until they do.

On page two, the handout states:

“Remember that: • Transgender and nonbinary-gendered individuals may give birth and breastfeed or feed at the chest (chestfeed). The gender identity or expression of transgender individuals is different from their sex at birth. The gender identity of nonbinary- gendered individuals does not fit neatly into either man or woman. • An individual does not need to have given birth to breastfeed or chestfeed. Some families may have other preferred terminology for how they feed their babies, such as nursing, chestfeeding, or bodyfeeding.”

After thousands of years of biological development and propagation of the human species across the globe, it’s a wonder we’ve made it this far.

But wait — There’s more!

The final page provides a link to an Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine Protocol which details “Lactation Care for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Plus Patients”

On page three of the protocol, ABM explains the fascinating details behind a biological man’s complicated ability to breastfeed:

“Hormone therapy for trans women and transfeminine people typically includes an estrogen and antiandrogen (such as spir- onolactone), and may also include a progestin. Estrogen therapy will induce breast tissue development.21,23,24 There is one case report and many anecdotal reports of trans women inducing lactation (see Induced Lacta- tion and Colactation section) and producing human milk. Breast augmentation in trans women may mask inade- quate mammary tissue development or result in pressure atrophy of remaining tissue. It may also increase the risk of engorgement during induced lactation.”

After several more paragraphs of ludicrous language tricks — masquerading as compassionate common sense — the learned scientists behind the protocol stumble upon the obvious:

“Inducing lactation may present more of a challenge for transgender individuals.”

Interestingly enough, even more simplistic reality is found nestled amid the absurdity on page seven.

"Significant research gaps exist in this field."

Funny how the abstract mentions the ABA’s “central goal” is “the development of clinical protocols for managing common medical problems that may impact breastfeeding success.”

Have the good scientists in charge ever considered the fact that not being a biological woman might have a substantial detrimental effect?