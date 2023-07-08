71 Years Ago Today: Black Republican Archibald Carey Delivered His “I Have a Dream” Speech, Later Made Famous by MLK Jr.

Another Grand Old Partisan report.

Grand Old Partisan highlights a classic of political oratory. In his I Have a Dream speech, Martin Luther King echoed these words spoken by Archibald Carey, on July 8th 1952 at the Republican National Convention:

“Sweet land of liberty, Of thee I sing, Land where my fathers died, Land of the Pilgrims’ pride, From every mountainside, Let freedom ring!” “That’s exactly what we mean — from every mountain side, let freedom ring. Not only from the Green Mountains and White Mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire, not only from the Catskills of New York, but from the Ozarks in Arkansas; from the Stone Mountain in Georgia, from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia — let it ring not only for the minorities of the United States, but for the disinherited of all the earth – may the Republican Party, under God, from every mountainside, LET FREEDOM RING!”

Here is the audio.



Reverend Carey, a Black civil rights activist from Chicago, was a Republican city councilman and judge. He served in the Eisenhower administration as delegate to the United Nations. The President also named him to his Committee on Government Employment Policy.

Archibald Carey was appointed Chair of the President’s Committee on Government Employment Policy by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on August 3, 1957. He was the first African-American to hold this position. Mr. Carey also served as an alternate delegate from the United States to the United Nations from 1953 to 1956.

“We, Negro Americans, sing with all loyal Americans:

My country ’tis of thee,

Sweet land of liberty,

Of thee I sing.

Land where my fathers died,

Land of the Pilgrims’ pride

From every mountainside

Let freedom ring! That’s exactly what we mean —

from every mountain side, let freedom ring.

Not only from the Green Mountains and White Mountains

of Vermont and New Hampshire;

not only from the Catskills of New York;

but from the Ozarks in Arkansas,

from the Stone Mountain in Georgia,

from the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia

— let it ring not only for the minorities of the United States,

but for the disinherited of all the earth —

may the Republican Party, under God, from every mountainside,

LET FREEDOM RING!”

And, here are the famous words from the “I Have a Dream” speech by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on August 28, 1963:

This will be the day when all of God’s children will be able to sing with a new meaning,

“My country, ’tis of thee,

Sweet land of liberty,

Of thee I sing.

Land where my fathers died,

Land of the pilgrim’s pride,

From every mountainside,

Let freedom ring.” And if America is to be a great nation this must become true.

So let freedom ring from the prodigious hilltops of New Hampshire.

Let freedom ring from the mighty mountains of New York.

Let freedom ring from the heightening Alleghenies of Pennsylvania!

Let freedom ring from the snowcapped Rockies of Colorado!

Let freedom ring from the curvaceous slopes of California!

But not only that; let freedom ring from Stone Mountain of Georgia!

Let freedom ring from Lookout Mountain of Tennessee!

Let freedom ring from every hill and molehill of Mississippi.

From every mountainside, let freedom ring. And when this happens, when we allow freedom to ring, when we let it ring from every village and every hamlet, from every state and every city, we will be able to speed up that day when all of God’s children, black men and white men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, will be able to join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual, “Free at last! free at last! thank God Almighty, we are free at last!”

As we celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remember the Black Republican behind this great American Speech–

The Reverend Archibald Carey