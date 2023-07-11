$40 Million OPENING! Sound of Freedom BREAKS Box Offices! | Elijah Schaffer’s Top Picks (VIDEO)

These are the TOP stories of the weekend in case you missed them in under 10 minutes (a new video series by Gateway Pundit)!

What an exciting week for conservatives as the anti-human trafficking film, Sound of Freedom, broke expectations by hitting $40 million in its opening week. Ron DeSantis gets pressed on Fox News as to why his campaign isn’t picking up traction. Elon Musk publicly calls out Mark Zuckerberg in a shocking feud that seems to be gaining traction every day.

Senator Ted Cruz weighs in on who he believes the White House cocaine belongs to & we also get an update on surging crime in Chicago, up 14%. Plus, shocking developments on the plot against President Donald Trump. Elijah Schaffer gives the breakdown.