DEVELOPING: 4 People Shot and Killed in South Atlanta – Black Male ‘Active Shooter’ Still at Large

Henry County – At least four people were shot and killed on Saturday in a small city south of Atlanta.

The shooter, who is still at large, is described as a black male in his 50s.

Police said it is being investigated as an ‘active shooter’ situation.

The mass shooting took place in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton, Georgia.

The Daily Mail reported:

Police are searching for a man in his 50s after four people were gunned down and killed in Hampton Georgia. Authorities told WSBTV that they’re looking for a shooter in the area of McDonough Street. They described the shooter as a black man in his mid 50′s who is five feet, 10 inches, and was wearing a dark shirt with a red tone and grey long pants. He was last seen in a black 2017 GMC Arcadia with a tag number of DHF756. Police helicopters are swarming the area while police border the streets. Police say this remains an active shooter situation. The Fortson Public Library was in lockdown for several hours after a woman ran in at about 11 am saying she feared for her life, according to WSB-TV. The shooting did not take place inside the library. One woman locked inside the library at the time told WSB-TV that the woman ran to the back of the building while the employees called the police.

Police in Hampton, Georgia will be holding a press conference at 4 pm eastern.