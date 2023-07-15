15-Year-Old Boy Wakes Up Naked on the Ground After Being Knocked Out and Sexually Assaulted by Two Women(?) in UK

A 15-year-old boy woke up naked on the ground after he was sexually assaulted and knocked out by two women(?) in Sussex, England.

The teen boy was walking down a lane when he was assaulted by the 6’3″ and 5’9″ women(?) with dyed red hair and white blond hair.

They’d rather respect the pronouns of r*pists than provide accurate details to catch them… pic.twitter.com/G6k2Y2pYQE — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) July 5, 2023

The SUN reported: