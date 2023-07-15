15-Year-Old Boy Wakes Up Naked on the Ground After Being Knocked Out and Sexually Assaulted by Two Women(?) in UK

A 15-year-old boy woke up naked on the ground after he was sexually assaulted and knocked out by two women(?) in Sussex, England.

The teen boy was walking down a lane when he was assaulted by the 6’3″ and 5’9″ women(?) with dyed red hair and white blond hair.

The SUN reported:

COPS are on the hunt for two women who reportedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy, leaving him naked and in pain.

The teen was walking down Cants Lane in West Sussex just before 6.15pm yesterday, and headed towards a woodland area.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed the alleged sexual assault victim woke on the ground and his clothes had been taken off.

He had also suffered injuries to his head and body.

Both women were described as being around 18 to 20 years old.

One had bright red hair, wore glasses and was around 6ft 3in tall.

She was reportedly wearing blue shorts and a black crop top with pink Air Jordan trainers, according to Sussex Police.

The other woman is described as having long white blonde hair, stood at around 5ft 9in tall and spoke with a Merseyside accent.

