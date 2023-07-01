Zelensky Returns to Public Relations and Propaganda — Visits with Pence and Greta Precede Statements About Victory in Ukraine



With plans to fortify or perhaps even cancel the upcoming election finalized, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is back to public relations — working tirelessly to spread globalist propaganda — grifting along on his way to World War III.

As reported on June 26 by The Gateway Pundit, Zelensky says he will cancel elections next year if Ukraine is still at war. The announcement followed a 2022 law that bans domestic opposition from participating.

In a Twitter statement today, the Ukrainian President is back to campaigning.

“Today is the first anniversary of the liberation of Snake Island from the Russian invaders,” Zelensky says, “Russian terrorists needed Snake Island to destroy the entire south of our country, our beautiful Odesa, and other cities. Our soldiers stopped them and drove them out of Snake Island.”

Zelensky’s tweet follows a Thursday meeting with Swedish Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg.

TIME reports the two met with “prominent European figures who are forming a working group to address ecological damage from the 16-month-old Russian invasion.”

🇺🇦🇷🇺 Zelensky – International Working Group on Environmental Crimes🌲 of Russia 🤣 Greta Thunberg sporting a lumberjack shirt 🪚 pic.twitter.com/vZgDsIQgmt — Joni Job (@jj_talking) June 29, 2023

Perhaps more notably (but maybe not), U.S. Presidential Candidate Mike Pence dropped in for a surprise visit with the Ukrainian darling of the Great Reset.

Fox News Alert: Mike Pence becomes first GOP candidate to visit Kyiv. He just met with Zelensky in an unannounced visit. pic.twitter.com/kmsttDE0X5 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 29, 2023

Meanwhile, reports of forced mobilization continue to surface despite Zelenski’s efforts to project victory over Russia.

More forced mobilization in #Ukraine the original author added voice of #Zelensky claiming that no one is forced to fight in Ukraine that has #European standards pic.twitter.com/IyeZl58hao — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) June 30, 2023

“Ukraine and Ukrainians are much stronger than anyone thinks about us,” Zelensky says, “Sometimes, stronger than we are used to thinking about ourselves.”

Although the Institute for the Study of War reports offensive gains on June 29th after “UKR forces seized the “strategic initiative” in the #Bakhmut direction,” it’s hard to believe anything out of Europe.

NEW: The Ukrainian General Staff stated that UKR forces seized the “strategic initiative” in the #Bakhmut direction & are conducting a broad offensive in the area.#Ukraine conducted offensives in at least 2 other sectors & reportedly made gains on June 29 https://t.co/N68gnBss2V pic.twitter.com/uXLDbzkzw5 — ISW (@TheStudyofWar) June 30, 2023

As noted by Dr. Simon Goddek, Western Media was up-to-the-minute with reports on the Wagner Group’s Insurrection That Wasn’t.

It speaks volumes that the Western mainstream media continuously reported on the Wagner Group’s rebellion in Russia, but now, even though France is facing similar issues, these same outlets are barely covering it. Hypocrisy at its finest. pic.twitter.com/d2yQoptvAm — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) June 30, 2023

Perhaps it’s no surprise that nearly every mainstream report on the matter was wrong.

Regardless, President Volodymyr Zelensky is at the forefront of the information war — spreading good cheer and whatever else at the behest of his globalist masters:

“Thanks to all that our people manage to do in the confrontation with Russian terrorists, we are revealing to the whole world and to ourselves a new Ukrainian strength – a real Ukrainian strength. The strength that we will never lose and that will always be a pillar of the security of the free world.”

With Russian leadership shakeups at the top of reports at The New York Times, America can rest assured:

President Joe Biden is the man with the plan, President Zelensky is the West’s greatest hero, and Victory in Ukraine is just around the corner.

Just don’t forget your laptop at the repair shop again.

