YouTube Star Mr. Beast Reveals He Was Invited to Ride the Titanic Submarine

The biggest YouTube personality in the United States has revealed he was invited to join a trip on the Titan submersible that recently imploded while taking a tour to the Titanic.

Jimmy Donaldson in a tweet stated “I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it.”

He then shared a text message he sent to a friend that read “I’m going to the Titanic in a submarine late this month. The team would be stoked to have you along.”

LOOK:

I was invited earlier this month to ride the titanic submarine, I said no. Kind of scary that I could have been on it pic.twitter.com/bQUnaRiczA — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2023

Donaldson is no stranger to doing risky stunts for views.

He once was buried alive for over 50 hours.

WATCH:

The most subscribed YouTuber in the United States is also know for his philanthropic work too.

In January he released a video of him financing over 1,000 blind people to receive medical treatment to see for the first time.