Wuhan Researcher Chao Shan Claims COVID19 Was Engineered as Bioweapon – Gateway Pundit First Reported on Chao Shan Back in May 2021

According to an ANI report, a researcher from the Wuhan Institute of Virology claims that China allegedly engineered the coronavirus as a “bioweapon.” In an interview shared by ANI, Chao Shao told Jennifer Zeng, a member of the International Press Association, that he and his colleagues were given four strains of the virus to determine which strain could spread most effectively. Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activist and author, took the interview between March and April 2020. Chao Shao recounted an incident where another researcher from the institute, Shan Chao, admitted that their superior had given them four strains of the coronavirus to test their infectivity across various species, including humans. Chao Shao also referred to the coronavirus as a “bioweapon.” He further mentioned that several of his colleagues had gone missing during the 2019 Military World Games held in Wuhan. One of the missing researchers later disclosed that they were sent to hotels accommodating athletes from different countries to “inspect health and hygiene conditions.” Chao Shao suspected that their real purpose was to spread the virus, as checking hygiene conditions did not require virologists. Additionally, Chao Shan claimed that in April 2020, he was sent to Xinjiang to assess the health of Uyghur individuals held in re-education camps, insinuating that he was either instructed to spread the virus or observe its effects on humans, as a virologist’s expertise was unnecessary for conducting health checks.

In May 2021 Lawrence Sellin, Ph.D. reported at The Gateway Pundit that the COVID-19 virus was made in a laboratory in China and was part of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) biological warfare program.

That much is clear. The matter yet to be resolved is the manner of its release, whether accidental or deliberate.

In my May 20, 2021 Gateway Pundit article, I cited a source inside China claiming: A fully-formed or nearly fully-formed COVID-19 virus arrived at the Wuhan Institute of Virology from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command in the early months of 2019. Contrary to the popular narrative, the COVID-19 virus was sent to the Wuhan Institute of Virology primarily for testing. The testing was assigned to a group of young virologists. The name of the leader of that group is known and the leader’s scientific background is consistent with that role. Testing was done on non-human primates. There are two important points to remember regarding that information. First, the PLA Eastern Theater Command, whose headquarters is in Nanjing, is the same entity, which isolated ZC45 and ZXC21, the bat coronaviruses Chinese whistleblower Dr. Li-Meng Yang says provided the backbone for the laboratory manufacture of the COVID-19 virus. Second, the non-human primate tests, likely led by Wuhan Institute of Virology scientist Chao Shan, were probably not conducted in its Biosafety Level 4 laboratory in Jiangxia District, but at Wuhan University’s ABSL-3 animal laboratory in Wuchang District, the epicenter of the early outbreak. Even the “Bat Woman” Zheng-Li Shi of the Wuhan Institute of Virology said that the Jiangxia Biosafety Level 4 facility did not use non-human primates before the outbreak. In addition, the presumed leader of the COVID-19 non-human primate experiments, Chao Shan, lists his professional address, not at the Biosafety Level 4 laboratory in Jiangxia, but at the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s Biosafety Level 3 facility on Keji Road, close to Wuhan University’s ABSL-3 laboratory. Additional evidence, some of which may be considered “smoking guns,” has now emerged supporting the contention that the COVID-19 virus might have been released from the Wuhan University’s ABSL-3 animal laboratory while conducting pathogenicity and transmissibility studies, perhaps infecting workers in that facility.

