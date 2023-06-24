Woke Grease Reboot ‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Gets Canceled After Just One Season

A new woke series based on the classic show and film ‘Grease’ called ‘Rise of the Pink Ladies’ has just been canceled after one season.

Hollywood keeps churning out left wing garbage that very few people want to watch.

Paramount, which produced this series is not only canceling it, they’re removing it from their platform entirely.

Breitbart News reports:

Woke ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Canceled After One Season, Will Be Removed from Paramount+ The Paramount+ series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies has been canceled after just one season, making it the latest woke TV show to fall flat with audiences. To add insult to injury, Paramount+ will remove the series from its platform, effectively erasing any trace of its existence. The cost-saving decision — the studio will presumably reap tax benefits while also saving on residuals and administrative expenses — is an indication of just how few people were streaming the show. Pink Ladies creator Annabel Oakes posted a desperate message to her Instagram Stories Friday, blasting the studio’s decision. “In a particularly brutal move, it is also being removed from @paramountplus next week and unless it finds a new home you will no longer be able to watch it anywhere,” she wrote. “The cast, my creative partners, and I are all devastated at the complete erasure of our show.”

Apparently, the creators are going to try to shop this around to other networks.

Following its cancellation and impending removal from Paramount+, ‘GREASE: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES’ will reportedly be shopped to rival broadcasters and streamers. (https://t.co/36moAVuRXj) pic.twitter.com/PqBgz5WSI1 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 23, 2023

This was the official trailer. Can you get through the whole thing?

When is Hollywood going to start making some decent content? The market is still there. People want to be entertained, just not with this type of programming.