Who Wrote this for You, John? – Fetterman Mocked for Tone-Deaf Juneteenth Tweet and Given Brutal Reminder of His Racist Past

Senator John Fetterman’s (D-PA) attempt to honor Juneteenth went horribly wrong as conservatives mocked him and reminded him of his racist past.

As reported by the New York Post, Fetterman sent out a tone-deaf tweet regarding Juneteenth and tried to virtue-signal for his far-left supporters.

“Happy Juneteenth! Today we celebrate emancipation + reflect on the long shadow of systemic racism in America,” Fetterman wrote on the social media platform.

PA always stands by the unshakeable truth that Black families matter + Black lives matter.

But Fetterman clearly did not get the reaction he was looking for. Conservatives flooded the replies and confronted him regarding a 2013 incident where he pulled a gun on a black jogger.

Fetterman wrongly believed the man had been involved in a shooting. But he never apologized to the innocent man.

As the Post reminds us, he even laughably claimed he did not know the jogger was black.

Here were some of the most brutal responses.

