Whistleblower Who Was Set to Reveal “Explosive” Information on the Biden Crime Family Before Disappearing Speaks Out In Interview – Is Hiding Out as Fugitive in Undisclosed Foreign Location

Gal Luft, the missing whistleblower in the Biden Crime Family corruption investigation, is now speaking out.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Luft vanished from Cyprus in April under mysterious circumstances. He is now living as a fugitive in undisclosed foreign location.

Luft was an adviser to CEFC China Energy (CEFC), a business conglomerate with extremely close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. He served alongside Hunter Biden.

CEFC Energy paid Hunter approximately $5 million in 2017 alone to secure energy deals in the United States according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Luft was arrested back in February on what he called bogus weapon trafficking charges on orders from the Biden regime. Once Joe Biden assumed power, there was every reason to keep details on his and his family’s corruption hidden from the public.

I've been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the US. The US, claiming I'm an arms dealer. It would be funny if it weren't tragic. I've never been an arms dealer. DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe,Jim&Hunter Biden. Shall I name names? — Gal Luft (@GalLuft) February 19, 2023

Luft explained to the New York Post’s Miranda Levine he fled Cyprus because he wanted to escape political prosecution and knew he would not get a fair trial in Washington DC.

The chances of me getting a fair trial in DC are zero. I was charged for a thought crime. I was asked by a bona fide arms dealer, an Israeli friend, to inquire with a company I knew if they had an item and what would be the price of an item. This is where the conspiracy ended. No follow-up, no money, no brokering activity.

Luft did not explain to Devine how he escaped from Cyprus because he did not want to get people in trouble.

Luft went on to tell the journalist that the date of his extradition order to America (November 1, 2022) was highly suspicious because it was seven days before the midterm elections when the Republicans were expected to win control of the House (which they narrowly did). Once in control, they were expected to investigate the corruption rampant within Biden family.

He also told Devine that House Republicans were preparing to interview him before he disappeared.

When it was clear the Republicans are going to win the House or the Senate, all of a sudden comes [GOP Rep. James] Comer and [GOP Rep. Jim] Jordan and the game is changing. There will be questions and subpoenas and investigations [so] they [the administration] have to discredit me. I never thought of coming forward. Through 2020 I sat quiet like a fish … I didn’t want to get caught up in this game, but when they arrested me, I had no choice but to blow it up.

The New York Post previously revealed that Luft learned about some highly explosive information: someone was selling sealed U.S. law enforcement information to Chinese individuals.

His attorney claimed that Ye Jianming, founder and chairman of CEFC-USA, a nonprofit created by the China Energy Fund Committee, told Luft that Hunter Biden had an informant in the FBI to tip him off to the China probes. They paid lots of money to provide sealed law enforcement information.

The FBI mole was reportedly named “One-Eye.” The mole tipped off Hunter’s CEFC business partners Patrick Ho and Ye Jianming that they were under investigation.

Soon after that tipoff, Levine reported Ye offered Hunter $1 million to be his “private counsel” and flew to China, leaving his wife, daughter, son, mother, and nanny in his $50 million penthouse at 15 Central Park West.

He was detained in Shanghai three months later and disappeared.

Ho told Luft that Hunter and Jim Biden flew to Hong Kong in the fall of 2017 to meet him.

They were behaving very suspiciously and changing phones. Ye said send a million dollars and those guys will take care of you.

Luft told Levine that he shared this explosive information with the FBI along with the fact Biden family associate Rob Walker was involved in distributing payments. But the FBI sat on this explosive information.