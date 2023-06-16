While LA Dodgers Celebrate Anti-Catholic Drag Group, They Refuse to Air Marco Rubio Ad During Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have invited anti-Catholic ‘Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’ trans nuns to pride night where the vulgar, anti-Christian, Marxist group will receive the team’s “Community Hero Award.”

The anti-Catholic group was initially uninvited to the event, but after backlash from the group, the Dodgers caved to the depravity and re-invited them.

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the Dodgers said Monday night.

“We have asked the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th. We are pleased to share that they have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades,” the organization said.

“In the weeks ahead, we will continue to work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all of our fans who make up the diversity of the Dodgers family,” they said.

Senator Marco Rubio’s Reclaim America PAC attempted to air an ad during the game, addressing the behavior and activities of the group, but the ad was rejected.

Fox News reports:

An adviser to Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said his Reclaim America PAC had reserved the 30-second, in-game spot last Friday for the ad to play during the Dodgers’ game against the San Francisco Giants on Spectrum SportsNet LA. It said the ad was delivered to the network on Tuesday but was later rejected without explanation. ***** “The Dodgers are honoring an anti-Catholic hate group as community heroes, but they’re afraid of airing an ad showing these so-called sisters out in the community,” Rubio told Fox News Digital. “It tells you everything you need to know about the Dodgers, Major League Baseball, and the media. They are no longer demanding tolerance, they now promote intolerance and even hatred of Christianity.” “Tonight the Dodgers aren’t celebrating pride, they are promoting bigotry,” Rubio says in the ad. “The so-called Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are not community heroes. They are nothing more than an anti-Catholic hate group.”

A statement from The Archdiocese of Los Angeles called on Catholics to stand together against the insulting display.

According to The Los Angeles Daily News, the Archdiocese said of the event, “The decision to honor a group that clearly mocks the Catholic faith and makes light of the sincere and holy vocations of our women religious who are an integral part of our church is what has caused disappointment, concern, anger, and dismay from our Catholic community.”