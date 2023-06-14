“What These Thugs Have Done to My Family Is a Disgrace – Horrible – He’s a Raging Uncontrolled Trump-Hater” – President Trump Unloads on Thug Prosecutor Jack Smith (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke tonight at his Bedminster resort for the first time since his arrest by the Joe Biden regime.

President Trump’s birthday is tomorrow.

During his historic speech on Tuesday President Trump called out the Deep State thugs for their evil attacks on his family. When discussing Jack Smith and his bogus case against former Governor Bob McDonnell in Virginia, President Trump lashed out at Jack Smith for destroying Bob McDonnell’s family on bogus charges. Jack Smith was overturned by the Supreme Court 8-0 but not before he destroyed Governor McDonnell’s career.

Then President Trump tore into Jack Smith and the Deep State for what they have done to his family.