“What These Thugs Have Done to My Family Is a Disgrace – Horrible – He’s a Raging Uncontrolled Trump-Hater” – President Trump Unloads on Thug Prosecutor Jack Smith (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke tonight at his Bedminster resort for the first time since his arrest by the Joe Biden regime.

President Trump’s birthday is tomorrow.

During his historic speech on Tuesday President Trump called out the Deep State thugs for their evil attacks on his family. When discussing Jack Smith and his bogus case against former Governor Bob McDonnell in Virginia, President Trump lashed out at Jack Smith for destroying Bob McDonnell’s family on bogus charges. Jack Smith was overturned by the Supreme Court 8-0 but not before he destroyed Governor McDonnell’s career.

Then President Trump tore into Jack Smith and the Deep State for what they have done to his family.

President Trump: by the way, I will tell you, I’m here and I love you all, and we can take it. But what these thugs, what these thugs have done to my family is a disgrace. I’ll tell you that. And I say it to all of the fake news, because there’s a lot of it back then. What they did to my family. And that young man right there, he’s answered more subpoenas than any human being in the history of the world. And you know what? They have nothing. After all of those subpoenas, literally thousands. Congress, fake counsels, the Mueller report, all of this. All he did is answer subpoenas all the time. At least he’s become very experienced at that. Congratulations. But Eric is fantastic. And what he and Don and Ivanka and the whole group, thats what they’ve gone through.

Take a look at this guy. He looks like a thug… He feels much safer in the inner sanctums of the Department of Injustice, where he can be in his room and scream at people. He’s a raging and uncontrolled Trump-hater, as is his wife, who also happened to be the producer of that Michelle Obama puff piece.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

