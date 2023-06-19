WATCH: Screaming Trans Activist Gets Removed from Event After Interrupting National Anthem – Audience ERUPTS In USA! USA! Chants Afterwards

A deranged trans activist was removed by security in epic fashion after rudely interrupting a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) Blexit event in New York City on Saturday.

The Post Millennial shared a video from an independent reporter who documented the incident in question.

The video opens with a woman beginning a beautiful rendition of the national anthem before the trans activist suddenly starts screaming “trans lives matter!” for no particular reason.

A security guard then arrives to grab the snowflake like a sack of potatoes and carries him down the stairs. The activist continues screaming while this happens.

But arguably the most heartwarming moment was yet to come: the entire audience ERUPTED in USA! USA! chants for several seconds following the crybaby’s removal.

WATCH:

A trans activist gets removed by security after interrupting the National Anthem at the @TPUSA BLEXIT event in NYC. “Trans lives matter.” Video by @NJEGmedia pic.twitter.com/PwVfcx0vyL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 17, 2023

Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk managed to capture an angle showing the trans activist being removed the premises altogether and also raised an interesting question.

Security removed some trans activists during the middle of the National Anthem at our BLEXIT/TPUSA Liberation Tour in NYC. Maybe they were mad their flag wasn’t flying next to the Stars and Stripes?

As Gateway Pundit readers know, the Biden regime did this last week while celebrating Pride month.

Security removed some trans activists during the middle of the National Anthem at our BLEXIT/TPUSA Liberation Tour in NYC. Maybe they were mad their flag wasn’t flying next to the Stars and Stripes? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6P9g2LSum5 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 17, 2023

Conservatives loved what they saw from the security guard:

Wow the fella picked him up and carried him down the stairs just like he was picking up a toddler 🤣🤣 — Karrie (@KarrieboKarrie) June 18, 2023

Strong cop! Strong move!!!! Love it. — FederalHostage (@FederalHostage) June 17, 2023