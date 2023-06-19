WATCH: Screaming Trans Activist Gets Removed from Event After Interrupting National Anthem – Audience ERUPTS In USA! USA! Chants Afterwards

by
Credit: The Post Millennial

A deranged trans activist was removed by security in epic fashion after rudely interrupting a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) Blexit event in New York City on Saturday.

The Post Millennial shared a video from an independent reporter who documented the incident in question.

The video opens with a woman beginning a beautiful rendition of the national anthem before the trans activist suddenly starts screaming “trans lives matter!” for no particular reason.

A security guard then arrives to grab the snowflake like a sack of potatoes and carries him down the stairs. The activist continues screaming while this happens.

But arguably the most heartwarming moment was yet to come: the entire audience ERUPTED in USA! USA! chants for several seconds following the crybaby’s removal.

WATCH:

Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk managed to capture an angle showing the trans activist being removed the premises altogether and also raised an interesting question.

Security removed some trans activists during the middle of the National Anthem at our BLEXIT/TPUSA Liberation Tour in NYC. Maybe they were mad their flag wasn’t flying next to the Stars and Stripes?

As Gateway Pundit readers know, the Biden regime did this last week while celebrating Pride month.

Conservatives loved what they saw from the security guard:

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.