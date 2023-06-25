WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Keynote Speech at Oakland County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner in Michigan (VIDEO)

President Trump Sunday evening will deliver a keynote speech at Oakland County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner in Michigan.
This is Trump’s first visit to Michigan since announcing his 2024 bid for the White House.
Trump arrived in Michigan Sunday evening.
WATCH:
President @realDonaldTrump arrives in Michigan 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EF6WN2HXZ7
— Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 25, 2023
Trump is being honored by the party as its “Man of the Decade.”
President Trump began his speech at 6:50 pm ET.
