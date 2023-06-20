WATCH: James O’Keefe Teases ‘Biggest Story Yet Into the Most Power Institutional Yet’

James O’Keefe on Monday announced O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) will be launching the biggest story yet on Tuesday.
O’Keefe posted a teaser video to his social media pages Monday evening.
“James O’Keefe launches the biggest OMG story yet into the most powerful institution yet.” the teaser video said.
WATCH:
👀 #omg pic.twitter.com/AJxGFSAq8a
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 20, 2023
O’Keefe’s new story will be dropping Tuesday at 12 noon ET.
Stay tuned!
