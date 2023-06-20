WATCH: James O’Keefe Teases ‘Biggest Story Yet Into the Most Power Institutional Yet’

by

James O’Keefe on Monday announced O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) will be launching the biggest story yet on Tuesday.

O’Keefe posted a teaser video to his social media pages Monday evening.

“James O’Keefe launches the biggest OMG story yet into the most powerful institution yet.” the teaser video said.

WATCH:

O’Keefe’s new story will be dropping Tuesday at 12 noon ET.

Stay tuned!

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.