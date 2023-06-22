WATCH: Biden Grips Indian PM Modi’s Hand Again, Refuses to Let Go Making Things Awkward For Dr. Jill

Joe and Jill Biden on Thursday greeted Indian Prime Minister Modi for the official arrival ceremony on the South Lawn.

Modi arrived to the White House on Wednesday evening.

Joe Biden got right in Modi’s face as he exited the vehicle at the South Portico of the White House.

Biden then grabbed Modi’s hand and led him to Dr. Jill where the three posed for photos.

The hand grabbing continued Thursday morning during the official arrival ceremony.

Joe Biden gripped Modi’s hand again and wouldn’t let go!

This made things very awkward for Dr. Jill.

WATCH: