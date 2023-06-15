WARNING! ERIC Sacrifices Teens Personal Information At Altar of So-Called “Election Reform”

This child may be as young as 14 years and 9 months of age. Say a stranger wished to locate this child? All that is necessary to find that minor was provided to the Department of Motor Vehicles. This precious “eligible but unregistered” voter information is unavailable elsewhere. It is personal, private data that money cannot buy.

Congress tried to be proactive in protecting the privacy of individuals. In an effort to address the vulnerability of individuals when this information is given to state departments, Congress passed the 1994 Driver's Privacy Protection Act. [iii] The federal DPPA prohibits information that "identifies an individual" to be disclosed to any entity without written consent of the individual In signing the ERIC (Electronic Registration Information Center) agreement and paying ERIC an annual membership fee of $25,000 of taxpayer dollars, Michigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson agreed to transmit to ERIC information every 60 days the private, personal information of inactive and active voters and drivers in the state. Benson sacrificed the privacy of every Michigander with a driver's license on the altar of "Election Reform." ERIC touts a mission to "engage in meaningful, evidence-based reform of the election system." But ERIC maintains no office. Its three (3) employees work remotely. It refuses to respond to any Freedom of Information Act requests. [v] The need for its technology, while perhaps justifiable at its founding in 2012, is long gone.

Eight states–including an original member of ERIC–have recently withdrawn from the compromised and politicized organization.