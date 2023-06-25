Wait, What?… Former FBI Agent Sentenced 46 Months in Prison for Illegally Holding Classified Documents – What about Hillary, Mike Pence and Joe Biden?

Former FBI operative Kendra Kingsbury of Garden City, Kansas, was sentenced to46 months in prison last week for holding classified documents at her residence.

Kendra will spend the next nearly four years in prison for her crimes.

It’s just a shame she is not a top Democrat politician or a preferred Republican.

Hillary Clinton famously had private emails stored on her home-brew server in her bathroom that were classified at a higher level than “top secret.” Hillary illegally deleted 33,000 emails after they were subpoenaed. Hillary erased her hard drive and beat her subpoenaed phones with hammers. – NO prison time.

Joe Biden stole classified documents from the government since 1974. He illegally held classified documents as Vice President in his garage, a at a university, and other locations. Biden’s son Hunter shared the classified information with his foreign contacts – NO prison time.

Mike Pence held classified documents at this home until he was caught – NO prison time.

But Kendra will serve 46 months in prison.

The FBI reported this on Wednesday.