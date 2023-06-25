Wait, What?… Former FBI Agent Sentenced 46 Months in Prison for Illegally Holding Classified Documents – What about Hillary, Mike Pence and Joe Biden?

Former FBI operative Kendra Kingsbury of Garden City, Kansas, was sentenced to46 months in prison last week for holding classified documents at her residence.
Kendra will spend the next nearly four years in prison for her crimes.
It’s just a shame she is not a top Democrat politician or a preferred Republican.
Hillary Clinton famously had private emails stored on her home-brew server in her bathroom that were classified at a higher level than “top secret.” Hillary illegally deleted 33,000 emails after they were subpoenaed. Hillary erased her hard drive and beat her subpoenaed phones with hammers. – NO prison time.
Joe Biden stole classified documents from the government since 1974. He illegally held classified documents as Vice President in his garage, a at a university, and other locations. Biden’s son Hunter shared the classified information with his foreign contacts – NO prison time.
Mike Pence held classified documents at this home until he was caught – NO prison time.
But Kendra will serve 46 months in prison.
The FBI reported this on Wednesday.
A former analyst with the Kansas City Division of the FBI was sentenced in federal court today for illegally retaining documents related to the national defense at her residence.
Kendra Kingsbury, 50, of Garden City, Kansas, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 46 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Kingsbury pleaded guilty on Oct. 13, 2022, to two counts of unlawfully retaining documents related to the national defense.
According to court documents, Kingsbury was an intelligence analyst for the FBI for more than 12 years, from 2004 to Dec. 15, 2017. Kingsbury was assigned to a sequence of different FBI squads, each of which had a particular focus, such as illegal drug trafficking, violent crime, violent gangs and counterintelligence. Kingsbury held a TOP SECRET/SCI security clearance and had access to national defense and classified information. Training presentations and materials specifically warned Kingsbury that she was prohibited from retaining classified information at her personal residence. Such information could only be stored in an approved facility and container.
Kingsbury admitted that, over the course of her FBI employment, she repeatedly removed from the FBI and retained in her personal residence (at that time in North Kansas City, Missouri) an abundance of sensitive government materials, including classified documents related to the national defense.
In total, Kingsbury improperly removed and unlawfully and willfully retained approximately 386 classified documents in her personal residence. Some of the classified documents she unlawfully removed and kept in her home contained extremely sensitive national defense information. According to court documents, Kingsbury put national security at risk by retaining classified information in her home that would have, if in the wrong hands, revealed some of the government’s most important and secretive methods of collecting essential national security intelligence.