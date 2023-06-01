VIDEO: Governor DeSantis Tells Iowa Voters “We’re Going to Do Ballot Harvesting”

by

Rush Limbaugh famously described the current Democrat party back in October 2020 before his death.

“They’re doing it in front of our faces. They really are. They are attempting to win elections without broad public support. That’s what they’re trying to do. That’s just another way of phrasing what they’re doing. How do you win elections without broad public support? You have to cheat.”

It may sound like a sensible plan to out cheat the Democrats but it will be nearly impossible to out-harvest the Democrat machine when they control the drop boxes, the union postal workers, bloated voter rolls, and unlimited mail-in balloting, and the keys to the absentee ballot rooms.

Governor Ron DeSantis is a very respectable man.  He did an amazing job in Florida.  But not every state is Florida.

On Thursday Desantis told supporters he will ballot harvest in 2024.

Governor DeSantis: “In Nevada, they sent everyone a ballot which is bad.  But we’re going to do ballot harvesting.  We’re going to do ballot harvesting.”

Ballot harvesting was illegal in Nevada until 2020.

DeSantis is going to ballot harvest.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.