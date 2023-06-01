VIDEO: Governor DeSantis Tells Iowa Voters “We’re Going to Do Ballot Harvesting”

Rush Limbaugh famously described the current Democrat party back in October 2020 before his death.

“They’re doing it in front of our faces. They really are. They are attempting to win elections without broad public support. That’s what they’re trying to do. That’s just another way of phrasing what they’re doing. How do you win elections without broad public support? You have to cheat.”

It may sound like a sensible plan to out cheat the Democrats but it will be nearly impossible to out-harvest the Democrat machine when they control the drop boxes, the union postal workers, bloated voter rolls, and unlimited mail-in balloting, and the keys to the absentee ballot rooms.

Governor Ron DeSantis is a very respectable man. He did an amazing job in Florida. But not every state is Florida.

On Thursday Desantis told supporters he will ballot harvest in 2024.

Governor DeSantis: “In Nevada, they sent everyone a ballot which is bad. But we’re going to do ballot harvesting. We’re going to do ballot harvesting.”

Ballot harvesting was illegal in Nevada until 2020.

DeSantis is going to ballot harvest.