US Women’s Soccer Team of ‘Legends’ Loses 12-0 to Old Guys: ‘We’re Being Brave’

At The Soccer Tournament (TST) in Cary, N.C., a U.S women’s soccer team made up of female ‘legends’ was demolished by a men’s team from Wales. The men’s team was comprised of current and former players with a few guest players.

The women’s team lost 12-0.

During the two games the women played in the tournament, they gave up 17 goals and scored none.

Sporting News reports:

Their defeat at the hands of Wrexham was a 12-0 drubbing that saw the Red Dragons score five times in the first 14 minutes of action. Lee Trundle recorded four goals for the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned club. The Soccer Tournament was created by the founders of The Basketball Tournament. “TST” is a high-stakes 7×7 World Cup-style event with $1 million on the line. Thirty-two teams from eight different countries were in the mix, including 23 former players from the U.S. men’s and women’s national teams with nearly 1,400 matches of combined experience, according to NBC Sports, for the inaugural event in Cary, N.C.

The ladies had strong, albeit cringy, words at the start of the game.

As the women embraced the inevitable, they had to make sure everyone knew how bold and brave they were to play against men. Odd that they think playing men is brave….that suggests it is because it is not a level playing field. That makes the push for biological men competing against women a rather awkward stance.

“What’s the worst that could happen? We lose 16-0 to Wrexham? We don’t care because we’re living, we’re being bold, we’re being brave.”@HeatherOReilly knows the result isn’t everything. 🙌

📺: @TST7v7 on @peacock pic.twitter.com/ZOkLOAzEpE — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) June 2, 2023

See the “highlights” below.