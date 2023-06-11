US Military Targets Migrants in Marketing Plan – Is Offering Citizenship In Exchange for Service

US military recruiters are offering legal migrants citizenship in exchange for enlisting in an effort to address the military’s ongoing recruiting shortfall.

The New York Post reported both the Army and Air Force are ramping up their recruitment methods toward legal migrants in order to combat their recruiting crisis.

One of the methods the United States military is offering legal migrants is a fast track to citizenship.

Due to the massive amount of naturalization cases in the United States, it can take years for some legal permanent residents to obtain citizenship but the US military is looking to expedite those times for legal residents who serve in the US military.

Per The New York Post:

Struggling to overcome recruiting shortfalls, the Army and the Air Force have bolstered their marketing to entice legal residents to enlist, putting out pamphlets, working social media and broadening their outreach, particularly in inner cities. One key element is the use of recruiters with similar backgrounds to these potential recruits. “It is one thing to hear about the military from locals here, but it is something else when it’s from your fellow brother, from the country you’re from,” said Esmita Spudes Bidari, who was contacted by Army Staff Sgt. Kalden Lama, the Dallas recruiter, on a Facebook group that helps Nepalese people in America connect with one another. “That brother was in the group and he was recruiting and he told me about the military.”

According to the USCIS citizenship can be obtained if “If you served honorably in the U.S. armed forces for at least one year at any time, you may be eligible to apply for naturalization. While some general naturalization requirements apply under INA 328, other requirements may not apply or are reduced.”

The US military is also offering citizenship to dependents of legal residents who enlist.

Contrary to popular belief over the last several decades there have been thousands of members of the US military who have gained citizenship after they served in the US military.

