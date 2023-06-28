Update: ‘Presumed Human Remains’ Found in Titan Submarine Wreckage

‘Presumed human remains’ were found in the Titan submarine wreckage on Wednesday, the US Coast Guard said.

“After consultation with international partner investigative agencies, the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) intends to transport the evidence aboard a U.S. Coast Guard cutter to a port in the United States where the MBI will be able to facilitate further analysis and testing.” the US Coast Guard said in a press release.

“United States medical professionals will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains that have been carefully recovered within the wreckage at the site of the incident,” they said.

On Wednesday, debris from the submersible that imploded, killing five people aboard, was released to the public for the first time.

The wreckage of the Titan submersible has been successfully retrieved from the sea floor has has arrived at St. John's harbour in Canada. The Titan, which is believed to have imploded last…

Debris from the submarine was hoisted onto a pier in St. John’s Newfoundland, Canada.

The submersible imploded a week and a half ago just hours after the vessel began its ocean exploration.

The US Coast Guard said the debris field was consistent with a “catastrophic implosion.”

The OceanGate submarine was on a tourist exhibition of the wreckage of the Titanic which is 12,500 feet at the bottom of the Ocean.

Those on board included British billionaire Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

The Navy’s acoustic detection system picked up the implosion on Sunday but the US Coast Guard didn’t release the information until the following Thursday.