UPDATE: Police Arrest and Identify Virginia Commonwealth University Man They Say Killed Two People in Mass Shooting – Virginia Lieutenant Governor Goes Off on the Democrats Who Enabled Massacre and Defends 2nd Amendment (VIDEO)

Richmond, Virginia – Jim Hoft reported Tuesday there was a mass shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University during a high school graduation.
🚨#BREAKING: Mass shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University’s during high school graduation ceremony⁰
📌#Richmond | #Virginia
Currently multiple law enforcements are on scene of a mass shooting that took place during a high school graduation ceremony in Monroe Park on the… pic.twitter.com/18sEoB973z
Two people died during shooting while five other individuals were injured. The five injured were all males between ages 14 and 58 according to police.
The deceased were 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and Jackson’s stepfather, 36-year-old Renzo Smith.
Richmond Police have now arrested Amari Ty-Jon Pollard, 19, of Henrico, Virginia, the suspect allegedly responsible for the massacre. He has been arraigned on two counts of second-degree murder and is being held without bond.
As reported by KXAN, Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said during a news conference Pollard had a long-running feud with Jackson and targeted him.
This was targeted at one individual. … That’s what we know at this time.
The Democrats running Richmond enabled this shooting to happen thanks to their worthless crime policies as Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears reminded reporters Tuesday night.
At the same time, she destroyed the gun control arguments with basic common sense.
We grieve for the victims and the families who lost loved ones tonight. I’m also ANGRY. I’m angry that families attending a graduation celebration can’t do so safely. When do we say Enough is enough and lock up the criminals responsible for terrorizing our communities? pic.twitter.com/4NrAZVE53u
This is not about law-abiding gun owners. This is about gangs, this is about — even if you took all the guns off the street from the law-abiding citizens, the others who mean harm, who mean to kill and cause mayhem, they’re going to have the guns.
When are we going to start putting the people who commit these crimes in jail? If we don’t lock them up, then we release them back into the community so that they can just, what, keep killing?
When does that happen? Who is in charge? Is that the mayor? Is that the chief? Who is that? I mean, let’s start naming names.
Because otherwise, if no one is accountable, and if all we do is come in front of a camera, or several cameras, and keep talking about, “well this shouldn’t happen and that shouldn’t happen,” then, well, you’re the one in charge. you’re the one responsible.