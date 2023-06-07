UPDATE: Police Arrest and Identify Virginia Commonwealth University Man They Say Killed Two People in Mass Shooting – Virginia Lieutenant Governor Goes Off on the Democrats Who Enabled Massacre and Defends 2nd Amendment (VIDEO)

Richmond, Virginia – Jim Hoft reported Tuesday there was a mass shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University during a high school graduation.

🚨#BREAKING: Mass shooting at Virginia Commonwealth University’s during high school graduation ceremony⁰

📌#Richmond | #Virginia Currently multiple law enforcements are on scene of a mass shooting that took place during a high school graduation ceremony in Monroe Park on the… pic.twitter.com/18sEoB973z — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 6, 2023

Two people died during shooting while five other individuals were injured. The five injured were all males between ages 14 and 58 according to police.

The deceased were 18-year-old Shawn Jackson and Jackson’s stepfather, 36-year-old Renzo Smith.

Richmond Police have now arrested Amari Ty-Jon Pollard, 19, of Henrico, Virginia, the suspect allegedly responsible for the massacre. He has been arraigned on two counts of second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

As reported by KXAN, Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said during a news conference Pollard had a long-running feud with Jackson and targeted him.

This was targeted at one individual. … That’s what we know at this time.

The Democrats running Richmond enabled this shooting to happen thanks to their worthless crime policies as Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears reminded reporters Tuesday night.

At the same time, she destroyed the gun control arguments with basic common sense.

We grieve for the victims and the families who lost loved ones tonight. I’m also ANGRY. I’m angry that families attending a graduation celebration can’t do so safely. When do we say Enough is enough and lock up the criminals responsible for terrorizing our communities? pic.twitter.com/4NrAZVE53u — Lt. Governor of Virginia – Winsome Earle-Sears (@WinsomeSears) June 7, 2023