Update: Neighbor Arrested in Beating, Stabbing Deaths of Elderly Masschusetts Couple Celebrating 50th Wedding Anniversary



Murder suspect Christopher Ferguson (L), elderly victims (R)

A neighbor was arrested for stabbing an elderly couple to death in a triple homicide.

A Massachusetts couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary was beaten and stabbed to death in a triple homicide over the weekend.

Police said the victims, a married couple, Jill and Bruno D’Amore and the wife’s mother, 97-year-old Lucia Arpino, were found in a home in the Nonantum neighborhood on Sunday.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said there were “signs of forced entry” into the home.

According to WCVB, a friend went to check on the elderly couple after they missed Sunday morning Mass at Our Lady of Help of Christians.

Parishioners told WCBV the three victims were the “salt of the earth.”

Christopher Ferguson, 41, was arrested late Monday night and charged with one count of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and burglary.

Authorities said additional charges are expected.

According to Middlesex DA Marian Ryan, Ferguson was ID’d as the killer by bloody footprints he left behind at the crime scene.

Authorities described the gruesome crime scene as bloody and revealed there was evidence the elderly couple put up a fight.

Jill D’Amore was stabbed more than 30 times, according to investigators.

A male with no shoes and no shirt was caught on surveillance video walking with a “staggering gait.”

The officers concluded the man on the video was Christopher Ferguson.

Investigators say the motive is still unclear and noted the suspected killer is being evaluated for ‘mental health issues.’

Ferguson was in court on Tuesday for his arraignment.

