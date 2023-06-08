Unbelievable! Salute to the LBGTQ?? San Francisco Police Record Viral Video Saluting the Pride Flag (Video)

Guest Post by Victor Nieves

The month of June seems to be a never-ending onslaught of LGBTQ propaganda and social conditioning. Woke businesses across the country have taken the opportunity to pander to the modern gender theorist mob.

Sadly it’s not just businesses that are lecturing us about the importance of “pride,” but now police departments are joining in.

Welcome to San Francisco, the vanguard of the LGBTQIA+ cultural conquest of America, and where the Sheriff, Police, and Fire Departments salute the Pride flag, as if it’s in equal standing with the American flag. pic.twitter.com/6q6MLSk9ov — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 8, 2023

Police officers are seen handling the LGBTQ flag with high honors, careful not to let it touch the ground. They then raise the flag high and proud above the county jail as officers stand at attention and salute it while it’s raised. The song “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga is their new anthem.

This is what has become of our country. Western values are torn down and replaced with whatever this is. You won’t see viral videos of Christian flags flying high above government buildings while government employees salute it. America has now been separated into a strict caste system.

The oppression hierarchy mandates that straight, white, Christian men are at the bottom. They are to be treated as second class citizens. Those who can identify themselves as a so-called oppressed or marginalized special class of people simply rank higher in the caste system.

They are to be treated like royalty. Employers, colleges, and voters are expected to give special privileges to those in the “marginalized” communities at the direct cost of those at the bottom of the hierarchy.

If Americans don’t push back and reclaim traditional Western values, then this is just the beginning.