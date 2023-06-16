Two Americans Found Dead Inside Luxury Mexican Hotel Room – ‘Intoxication’ by Unknown Substance



Hotel Rancho Pescadero

Two Americans were found dead in a luxury hotel in a seaside community next to Cabo San Lucas on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Tuesday.

The deceased Americans were identified as John Heathco, 41, and Abby Lutz, 28 of Newport Beach, California.

The story about the couple’s death keeps changing.

Local Mexican officials first claimed the couple’s cause of death was ‘inhalation of gas.’

“The family said they were told the deaths were due to “improper venting of the resort” and could be carbon monoxide poisoning.” The Daily Beast reported.

However, according to the Baja California Sur Attorney General’s office, the couple’s cause of death was “intoxication by substance to be determined.”

Lutz, a self-described health nut and seasoned traveler, worked as a nanny in Newport Beach, California.



Abby Lutz, Facebook

Heathco was a computer engineer.



John Heathco

There was no sign of violence.

ABC News reported:

Two Americans were found dead in their luxury hotel room in Baja California Sur, Mexico, local police told ABC News. Police and paramedics arrived at the Hotel Rancho Pescadero in El Pescadero around 9 p.m. local time Tuesday and found a man and a woman with no vital signs, police said. Henar Gil, general manager of Rancho Pescadero, said in a statement that the hotel staff doesn’t initially “believe that the cause of death was related to any issues with the hotel’s infrastructure or facilities, including carbon monoxide or a gas of any kind. “We will continue to cooperate with authorities as they look into the cause of this terrible tragedy,” Gil said in a statement. The hotel manager also offered his condolences to the victims’ families. “This is a shocking and unimaginable situation, and we are committed to supporting and treating them with understanding and compassion,” he said.

Several American tourists have died in Mexico in the past year.

The autopsy of a California lawyer who was found dead in Mexico one hour after he was extorted by Rosarito police was released in February – aggravated homicide.

Orange County public defender Elliot Blair was found dead in Rosarito, Mexico in January under suspicious circumstances.

Elliot Blair, 33, and his wife Kim Williams, also a public defender, were in Rosarito celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary.