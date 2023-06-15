On Tuesday When President Trump Was Being Indicted – Ronna McDaniel Was Releasing New GOP Convention Logo – Ronna McDaniel and the GOP Are a Danger to the Country

In 2015-2016, the FBI and DOJ spied on Trump and his campaign based on bogus Trump-Russia collusion claims that were created from whole cloth by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

CIA Director John Brennan briefed Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and senior Obama officials in July 2016 on the Hillary Clinton campaign plan. The plan was launched by one of her foreign policy advisors to smear Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming he was a Russian stooge. It was completely made up and Obama, Biden, and the Deep State knew this back in 2016. They then proceeded to run a coup against candidate Trump and then President Trump for three years based on what they all knew were Hillary Clinton campaign lies.

The Republicans did nothing. Worthless AG Jeff Sessions handed over the DOJ to the crooks who all lied to the American public for years about Trump-Russia.

The GOP did nothing. Republicans lost Congress in the next election in 2018. Ronna McDaniel and the GOP did nothing as Democrats and their lemming media did all they could to destroy President Trump’s reputation. They did Nothing.

In 2020, President Donald Trump won every swing state on Election Day. Then gradually overnight and in the next four days Democrats were able to steal EVERY SINGLE SWING STATE including Pennsylvania where President Trump was leading by nearly 800,000 votes on Election Day.

Here are five still unexplained ways Democrats worked to steal the election in 2020. Democrat officials were even caught teaching poll workers how to cheat before the election. The GOP ignored this.

The Republican Party elites have yet to explain the impossible numbers from the 2020 election. They don’t really care.

The Gateway Pundit was told at the time by top Trump associates that Ronna McDaniel and the GOP bailed on the election by Wednesday morning. Ronna McDaniel and the Republican Party did nothing to protect the votes. They did nothing when Republicans were locked out of the counting rooms. They did nothing when unexplained ballots kept coming through the door until Joe Biden “won.”

The GOP did nothing when a driver for USPS discovered he was carrying completed ballots from New York state to Pennsylvania days before the election.

In 2022 when 61% of the election centers in Maricopa County had machines that quit working on Election Day Ronna McDaniel and the GOP were absent. The exceptional slate of GOP candidates were robbed their victories. The GOP was long gone.

Ronna McDaniel has done nothing to ensure Republican voters that their vote will count in the 2024 election.

The Republican Party has done nothing.

On Tuesday, the criminal Biden regime arraigned President Donald Trump, the leading GOP candidate, on trumped-up documents charges. Joe Biden stole classified documents for 40 years. The FBI and DOJ looked the other way. Trump took documents as president which is not a crime. He now faces up to 400 years in prison for the latest manufactured crime by the tyrannical regime.

On Tuesday Ronna McDaniel was busy releasing the new logo for the 2024 RNC in Milwaukee.

Proudly debuting the 2024 RNC Convention logo. Highlighting the outline of Wisconsin, a state that exemplifies American values, and our signature elephant facing in the Right direction to move our country forward, this logo encompasses the future of our Party and our country. pic.twitter.com/vXnLVoM2Q7 — GOP Convention (@GOPconvention) June 13, 2023

We are losing the country to committed communists and lawless leftists and Ronna McDaniel and Republicans are unwilling to fight back.

If Democrats steal another win in 2024 the US middle class will be decimated. Democrats will fill the remaining courts with far-left radicals to pervert the laws and jail conservatives.

The Republican Party is absent. They hate their voters.

Ronna McDaniel is a danger to the future of the country. We need men and women who will fight for us. Not this.