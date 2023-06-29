Tucker Update: Report Reveals His Next Major Move to Take on Fox News – Disgraced Network Fired Remaining Tucker Staffers in “Shockingly Callous” Fashion

According to Dylan Byers of Puck News, Tucker has plans to start a massive media venture. He is raising funds for this project and is planning to take a vast majority of his former Fox News staff with him.

Byers reported:

It’s increasingly possible that the Twitter show is a top-of-funnel play for other things Tucker may soon have cooking. In fact, I am told he is raising capital to launch a new company that may yet prove more influential.” Tucker’s new media play might – if executed adroitly – serve as a paradigm for a generation of TV news personalities with huge followings and fandoms who remain marooned to their desks amid shrinking audiences.

Collin Rugg says this is a signal that Tucker wants to take his former employer Fox News head-on.

NEW: Tucker Carlson wants to take Fox News head on as he has allegedly been raising money behind the scenes to launch his own media company according to Puck news.

Meanwhile, Tucker’s remaining staffers on Fox News were fired Monday after Fox News announced their new primetime lineup including Tucker’s replacement, Jesse Watters. A former Fox News producer described the firings to The Daily Caller as “shockingly callous.”

They had been repeatedly told they could keep their jobs, including as recently as last week, according to the website.

Tucker’s biographer Chadwick Moore confirmed the news regarding the staffers departure:

EXCLUSIVE: Sources have told me Fox News has just terminated the rest of @TuckerCarlson's former staff. They want the nine remaining employees to continue working until mid-July.

Here is the cruel, incompetent woman responsible for firing Tucker’s remaining staff on Fox News. One can safely assume vengeance was involved.

Meade Cooper, the exec who fired all of Tucker's former team yesterday, is a "terrible leader" with no regard for the people who perform day in and day out, Fox staffers tell me.

