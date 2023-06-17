Tucker Carlson Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Stops Appearing on FOX News, Urges Republican Lawmakers to do the Same

Harmeet Dhillon used to be a regular guest on multiple FOX News shows, but no more.

She is representing Tucker Carlson and will no longer appear on the network. She is now urging Republicans in Congress to stop appearing on FOX News as well.

This situation is going to get worse for FOX before it gets better.

Newsmax reports:

Tucker Carlson’s Lawyer to GOP Lawmakers: Boycott Fox Tucker Carlson’s lawyer Harmeet Dhillon has ended her appearances on Fox News and is urging Republican lawmakers to do the same. The move comes after Fox sent a cease-and-desist letter to Carlson after his second episode of “Tucker on Twitter.” Carlson took his show to the social media platform after being taken off the air by Fox earlier this year. Dhillon tweeted on Monday: For all the friends who have been asking “why don’t we see you on Fox anymore?” — This is why. I am passionately committed to free speech and a free flow of information necessary for a free society. Until Fox stops trying to silence Tucker, it’s not a place for me. And I feel for my friends working at the network which has clearly caved into pressure from some quarter to silence @TuckerCarlson. What you are seeing on Fox today is a censored version of the news. Keep that in mind as you make your viewing and your commenting choices.”

See Dhillon’s tweet below:

For all the friends who have been asking “why don’t we see you on Fox anymore?” — This is why. I am passionately committed to free speech and a free flow of information necessary for a free society. Until Fox stops trying to silence Tucker, it’s not a place for me. And I feel for… — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 12, 2023

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh recently commented on Twitter that this could be the downfall of FOX:

The death knell for Fox is when it becomes actively embarrassing for conservative pundits to appear on the network. I think we are rapidly approaching that point. We may have already arrived. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 16, 2023

Who would have thought this would happen just three months ago?