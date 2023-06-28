Tucker Carlson Drops Episode 7: “Irony Alert: the War for Democracy Enables Dictatorship” (VIDEO)

Popular conservative commentator, Tucker Carlson, launched a critique of the Biden regime’s foreign policy in the latest episode of his podcast, “Tucker on Twitter,” suggesting that the current battle for uniparty-defined “democracy” could lead to dictatorship.

Carlson questioned the purpose of the US involvement in the conflict with Russia, implying potential economic and even existential consequences for the country. He expressed concerns about the loss of innocent lives and the considerable financial cost of the war and wondered aloud if the motives might be less noble than claimed.

“You may have found yourself wondering recently, as the world slides closer to nuclear annihilation than any time in human history, why exactly are we at war with Russia?” the host asked his viewers, taking a critical stance on America’s role in the ongoing international crisis.

“What’s the point? Are we really doing this so the Biden family can repay its debts to the oligarchs who finance their beach house in Rehoboth?

“We doing it so our government can continue to lie about its illicit biolabs in Eastern Europe, so that flabby losers like Victoria Nuland and Tony Blinken can feel like they’re doing something important with their sad, empty lives?

“There’s got to be a better reason for waging this, the most pointless war of all. What is it? Well, thankfully, we have an answer. The war against Russia, ladies and gentlemen, the war against Putin and for Ukraine is in fact a war for DEMOCRACY,” said Carlson.

However, Carlson argued that the war for democracy seemed contradictory, especially with recent developments indicating possible democratic backsliding in Ukraine.

He referred to comments by Volodymyr Zelensky, which suggested elections might be suspended next year if the country is still at war.

Even while the Biden regime is portraying this conflict as a fight for democracy, Carlson pointed out that they are backing the Ukrainian leader despite his threats to suspend democratic rule.

“We are currently fighting a war for democracy on behalf of a leader who just casually announced he’s happy to end democracy and our democracy. Supporting leaders have no problem with that. In fact, they’re strongly for it.

“Wars for democracy always cancel democracy in the process. That’s why our leaders love them, and they all do it,” he said.

Carlson drew attention to historical instances where the pursuit of democracy paradoxically led to its suspension, suggesting that wars for democracy often grant more power to political leaders, justifying their actions under the guise of emergency.

WATCH: