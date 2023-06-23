Tucker Carlson Drops Episode 6: Bobby Kennedy is Winning (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson on Thursday released episode 6 of his Twitter show: Bobby Kennedy is winning

“There’s never been a candidate for president the media has hated more than Robert F. Kennedy Jr. You thought that title belonged to Donald Trump, of course it must, but go check the coverage,” Tucker said.

Tucker highlighted all of the negative media coverage of RFJ Jr. as soon as he announced his presidential bid.

The fake news media have attacked RFK Jr. for his views on the Covid vaccine and other vaccines.

WATCH:

Ep. 6 Bobby Kennedy is winning pic.twitter.com/jW51PYahLV — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 22, 2023

The fake news pundits also completely dismissed Robert Kennedy Jr.’s popularity.

Even the New York Times admitted RFK Jr. is a headache for Joe Biden.

According to a recent CNN poll showed RFK Jr. with 20% support against Dementia Joe.