“TUCKER” Author Chadwick Moore Joins Rose Unplugged – Fox Screwed Up (AUDIO)

"TUCKER" Author Chadwick Moore Joins Rose Unplugged – Fox Screwed Up

TUCKER” author Chadwick Moore joined Rose Unplugged this week to discuss Fox News’ decision to oust highly popular host, Tucker Carlson.

Chadwick Moore has written the definitive biography of Tucker Carlson.

Moore said FOX management doesn’t understand the changing media market and they don’t understand their own audience.

“They think their brand is more powerful than any of their anchors'” – Moore said.

Moore said Tucker Carlson off camera is hilarious, thoughtful, kind and smart.

Tucker truly believes we are in a spiritual battle in this country.

