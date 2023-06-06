Trump Lawyers Ask Judge to Dismiss E. Jean Carroll’s Bid to Win New ‘Substantial Damages’ Over CNN Town Hall Remarks

President Trump’s lawyers on Monday asked a judge to dismiss E. Jean Carroll’s request to amend the defamation suit in a bid to win new ‘substantial damages’ over the former president’s CNN town hall remarks.

Last month E. Jean Carroll filed court papers seeking ‘very substantial’ monetary damages over Trump’s CNN town hall remarks.

A Manhattan jury reached a verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape/defamation case last month.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

The jury found Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll and ordered him to pay $5 million in damages.

The jury also concluded Trump DID NOT rape E. Jean Carroll.

Trump later blasted E Jean. Carroll during a CNN town hall.

“What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room?” Trump said, adding the accusation was a ‘fake’ and ‘made up story.’

Trump on E. Jean Carroll trial: "Her cat was named vagina — the judge wouldn’t allow us to put that in. […] I never met this woman." pic.twitter.com/1eulthxAOa — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 11, 2023

E. Jean Carroll last month asked Judge Kaplan, a Clinton appointee, to amend the lawsuit to allow her to seek more damages related to Trump’s statements on CNN.

Trump’s lawyers on Monday asked Judge Kaplan to dismiss E. Jean Carroll’s latest bid because the jury already concluded the former president did not rape Carroll.

AP reported: