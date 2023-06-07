Trump Invites Children’s Choir Barred from Singing National Anthem at the Capitol to Perform at His Upcoming Rally in South Carolina (VIDEO)

Former President Donald Trump has extended an invitation to the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir to perform at his upcoming rally in South Carolina.

The Gateway Pundit was first to report on Friday that the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir was stopped while singing the National Anthem in Statuary Hall at the United States Capitol last Friday, May 26th.

The Capitol Police did not allow the young children to finish the song and sought to explain to the choir director that singing the national anthem at the nation’s Capitol is considered a form of demonstration and/or might offend someone.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to Mr. David Rasbach, Rushingbrook Children’s Choir Director, and shared with us what exactly happened.

I said, what’s the problem? And she said we can’t let you continue. I said, why not? And she said, this is considered a demonstration, and we don’t allow demonstrations inside the Capitol. I said, “This is not a demonstration. This is simply a group of children singing the National anthem.” And she said, “Well, that’s considered a demonstration. We can’t allow you to continue.” And I said you’re telling me that a group of children can’t sing the National Anthem in their own Capitol? And she said, “That’s right.” And then she said something, it might offend or it might be offensive to some.

Upon learning about the unfortunate incident, former President Trump expressed his disappointment and conveyed his support to the choir.

“Well, I just want to say hello and pay my respects to a very talented group of people, the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir. I heard about what happened at the Capitol, and that’s a shame, really,” Trump said in a video announcement Tuesday.

Trump acknowledged the significance of the incident, emphasizing that such an interruption could mar what should have been a beautiful and memorable experience for the young performers.

Trump extended a heartfelt invitation to the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir to join him in South Carolina. Addressing the choir directly, he said, “We are going to have you in South Carolina, Line, and you’re going to sing at a rally for us in front of tens of thousands of people. And we’re all going to have a great time together.”

Mr. Rasbach said it is “quite an honor” for the singing group to be invited by former President Trump.

“I wouldn’t even think of turning him down,” Rasbach told Post and Courier.

The young performers, who had their dreams interrupted at the Capitol, will now have the opportunity to showcase their talents and patriotism at the upcoming rally.

This heartwarming gesture by Donald Trump highlights his appreciation for the Rushingbrook Children’s Choir and his commitment to fostering an environment where patriotic expressions are celebrated.

WATCH: