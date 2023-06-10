Trump Gives Fist Pump and a Wave as He Boards Plane En Route to Georgia to Speak at GOP Convention (VIDEO)

President Trump arrived at his plane Saturday morning en route to Georgia for the state Republican convention to deliver his first public remarks since he was indicted on federal charges.

He gave a fist pump and a wave before boarding his plane.

The Justice Department indicted Trump on federal charges on Thursday in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

Biden has no chance against Trump in 2024 so his DOJ got to work locking up his political opponent.

Trump told his supporters he will plead not guilty at Tuesday’s arraignment in Miami.

“I am an innocent man,” Trump said after he was informed he had been indicted by Biden’s DOJ.

