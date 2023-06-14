Trump Campaign Has Raised Over $7 Million Since Indictment News Broke

The Trump campaign has announced that it has raised over $7 million since news broke that the Department of Justice was indicting the former president.

Trump was indicted on 37 felony charges on Tuesday.

In a press release about the fundraising, Trump’s campaign wrote that “since deranged Jack Smith took the unprecedented step of weaponizing the justice system to attack his political opponent, Donald J. Trump for President 2024 has raised more than $6.6 million in just a few short days.”

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington tweeted the press release with an update, saying that they had now surpassed $7 million.

CORRECTION: Over $7 Million and Counting pic.twitter.com/92v1McSILy — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) June 14, 2023

“In a clear sign of the steadfast support President Donald J. Trump enjoys from grassroots Patriots across the nation, over $4.5 million has been raised from digital fundraising, with an additional $2.1 million raised at President Trump’s event at Bedminster last night,” the statement added.

Trump’s statement continued, “the American people will not stand for this corrupt attempt to interfere in the 2024 election against the leading candidate for President who will demolish the Deep State and finish the job of draining the swamp.”

The statement added that Trump is the only candidate who can beat Joe Biden in the general election.

Trump entered a “not guilty” plea through his attorneys and did not speak during Tuesday’s court appearance. He has been charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information; one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice; one count of withholding a document or record; one count of corruptly concealing a document or record; one count of concealing a document in a federal investigation; one count of scheme to conceal; and one count of false statements and representations.

Trump is currently the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 nomination — and his lead has only grown stronger since the indictment was announced. A person is not prohibited from being elected if convicted, even in prison.

In an interview with Politico on Sunday, Trump said he would not drop out of the race — even if he is convicted.

“I’ll never leave,” Trump said. “Look, if I would have left, I would have left prior to the original race in 2016. That was a rough one. In theory that was not doable.”

This is the second time Trump has been indicted this year, but the first time being charged federally.

In April, the Manhattan district attorney charged Trump with falsifying business records, alleging that he hid hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump’s campaign said that they raised $15.4 million in a donation bump after the New York charges were announced, according to a report from the Associated Press.