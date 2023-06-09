Trump Attorney Alina Habba Reacts to Indictment: “It’s Just Another Normal Day in Trump World – A Very Sad, Sad Day for Our Country” (VIDEO)

Earlier tonight President Donald Trump announced he had been indicted by Joe Biden’s DOJ. This comes on the same day that the FBI released a document proving Joe Biden and his family took a $5 million bribe from Burisma Energy Company from Ukraine.

Coincidence?

On the same day that a story broke about a whistleblower alleging Joe Biden took a 5 million dollar bribe from Burisma in Ukraine, Biden's corrupt DOJ decides to indict Trump over BS charges. Do you really think that's a coincidence? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 9, 2023

Trump attorney Alina Habba joined Newsmax tonight to discuss the unprecedented charges against President Trump.