Trump-Appointed Judge Aileen Cannon Assigned to Oversee Florida Case

US District Judge for the Southern District of Florida, Aileen Cannon, will be assigned to oversee President Trump’s federal case in Miami.

Recall, Judge Cannon previously appointed a “special master” to review the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago.

President Trump Thursday evening announced he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Miami in special counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.” Trump said Thursday night on Truth Social.

“This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!” Trump said.

The Florida grand jury indicted Trump on at least 7 charges.

Shocking news of a Florida grand jury was revealed this week through leaks to the media.

The charges from the Florida grand jury range from conspiracy to willful retention of national defense information to a scheme to conceal to false statements, ABC reported.

ABC News reported:

The summons sent to former President Donald Trump and his legal team late Thursday indicates that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon will be assigned to oversee his case, at least initially, according to sources briefed on the matter. Cannon’s apparent assignment would add yet another unprecedented wrinkle to a case involving the first federal charges against a former president: Trump appointed Cannon to the federal bench in 2020, meaning that, if Trump is ultimately convicted, she would be responsible for determining the sentence – which may include prison time – for the man who elevated her to the role.

Separately, a grand jury in Washington DC hearing evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case is going to indict Trump on Espionage Act and obstruction charges.

The use of section 793 is a workaround since Trump declassified the documents.

According to The Independent, the grand jurors may have already voted on the indictment Thursday or the vote could be delayed until next week.

“I am an innocent man,” Trump said in a video posted to his social media on Thursday.