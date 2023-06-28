TRAVEL HELL: United Blames FAA For Flight Disruptions That Affected 150,000 Passengers

United Airlines blamed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for flight disruptions over the weekend that affected more than 150,000 passengers.
United canceled more than 1,000 flights in the last 48 hours – or 20% of its schedule – due to severe thunderstorms in the Northeast.
Hundreds of flights were canceled on Wednesday morning.
Passengers took to social media to complain about flight cancelations.
PLEASE RT FOR VISIBILITY— @united has left HUNDREDS of bags just out in the open at newark international airport terminal C.
i cannot WAIT for this class action lawsuit because what the HOLY HELL@news12nj @fox5ny @EWRairport @FAANews @CNN @MSNBC @NBCNews @ABC7 @ABC2020 pic.twitter.com/hgsEGpedK5
— vm ❊ (@tentwentysixpm) June 28, 2023
United Airlines chief executive Scott Kirby blasted the FAA in an email to employees.
Kirby said the FAA’s short-staffing caused the flight cancelations.
“The FAA frankly failed us this weekend,” Kirby wrote in the email.
CBS reported:
Travelers aren’t the only ones frustrated over a wave of flight cancellations that have snarled travel plans across the Northeast. One airline executive is also grumbling about the disruptions.
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby blasted the Federal Aviation Agency’s decision to cancel thousands of flights last weekend due to a severe bout of weather. The cancellations and delays have affected more than 150,000 United customers, according to the company — and that number is only growing as the delays continue into Wednesday.
In an email to employees that was sent on Monday, Kirby says the FAA “failed” United Airlines by ordering flight cancellations and delays at Newark Liberty International Airport amid difficult weather conditions that it “has historically been able to manage.”
“I’m … frustrated that the FAA frankly failed us this weekend,” Kirby said in the email. “As you know, the weather we saw in EWR is something that the FAA has historically been able to manage without a severe impact on our operation and customers.”