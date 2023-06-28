TRAVEL HELL: United Blames FAA For Flight Disruptions That Affected 150,000 Passengers

United Airlines blamed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for flight disruptions over the weekend that affected more than 150,000 passengers.

United canceled more than 1,000 flights in the last 48 hours – or 20% of its schedule – due to severe thunderstorms in the Northeast.

Hundreds of flights were canceled on Wednesday morning.

Passengers took to social media to complain about flight cancelations.

United Airlines chief executive Scott Kirby blasted the FAA in an email to employees.

Kirby said the FAA’s short-staffing caused the flight cancelations.

“The FAA frankly failed us this weekend,” Kirby wrote in the email.

CBS reported: